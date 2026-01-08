WI pace duo in line for T20 World Cup

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls against England during the second T20 at the National Cricket Stadium in Saint George's, Grenada, on Thursday. - AP PHOTO

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: In a major boost for the West Indies’ T20 World Cup ambitions, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that star fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph are on track to be fully fit for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

The update comes directly from CWI’s Head of Medical Panel, Dr Donovan Bennett, who provided an overwhelmingly positive assessment on January 6, particularly regarding Shamar Joseph’s recovery from a shoulder injury.

“The latest that I saw on Shamar is that he is fit and ready to go,” Dr Bennett stated.

“He was bowling pretty fast, in the 140s (kph) without any discomfort.”

This news concludes a nervous period for West Indies fans, as Shamar has been sidelined since September, missing the Test tour of India and the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh.

His recovery, which included a specialist consultation in England, has proven successful.

While slightly behind in his rehabilitation, Alzarri Joseph, who missed the India Tests with a lower-back issue, is also progressing well.

“Alzarri has resumed return-to-play protocols and is currently hitting his required fitness targets,” Dr Bennett confirmed, adding, “Based on what I am seeing, both of them should be ready for the World Cup.”

Both bowlers last played competitively in September 2025, and their return significantly strengthens the Caribbean attack ahead of the global showpiece.

CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow revealed that a provisional squad has been selected, with the final 15-man party to be ratified after the West Indies’ T20I series against Afghanistan in India from January 18-22.

The team will then fine-tune preparations with a three-match T20I tour of South Africa in late January.

The two-time champions will begin their World Cup campaign in Kolkata on February 7 against Bangladesh. They are placed in Group C alongside England, Nepal, and Italy.

CMC