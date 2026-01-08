Wanted Gasparillo man shot by police

The Point Fortin Hospital.

A 35-year-old Gasparillo man was injured and taken into custody after being shot by police in Point Fortin on January 7.

Police said a party of officers from the San Fernando Enquiries Unit went to Fortune Road, Egypt Village, Point Fortin, around 5.30 am after receiving credible information that the Harmony Hall, Gasparillo man, who was wanted for several robberies and shooting offences in the Southern Division, was at the location.

Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly jumped through a window on the western side of the wooden house and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers. Acting in self-defence, one of the officers opened fire at the man, shooting twice. The suspect fell to the ground before getting up and running into some nearby bushes. The area was cordoned off, and the South Western Division Task Force launched a manhunt. He was discovered around 6.45 pm hiding in an outdoor toilet at Hercules Avenue, suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand. He was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital along with his common-law wife, who was present during the shooting. Doctors told police the suspect did not receive life-threatening injuries.

At the Egypt Village house, officers recovered a revolver in the area where the suspect fell after being shot. A further search of the premises turned up three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition hidden in a chest of drawers.

Asp Corrie is continuing investigations.