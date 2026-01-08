TUTTA worried about January salary hike

TTUTA president Crystal Ashe -

THE TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) has expressed great concern that the January salaries of its members will not reflect the adjustments after settling negotiations with the CPO in April last year.

The five per cent salary increase for the period 2020-2023 was agreed upon for over 14,000 members of the teaching service but TTUTA president Crystal Ashe has claimed that the process for this adjustment has not begun.

Based on information from ministry employees, he said no instructions have been given to the Education Ministry's Finance Department to calculate and implement these new salaries, and the Cabinet Note that would ultimately approve the payment was not accepted.

"What this means is that it is very possible that teachers would not be paid their new salaries unless this Cabinet Note is resubmitted and accepted, thus granting authorisation for the CPO to send instructions to the Education Ministry to start calculations and processing of said salaries.”

In a phone interview with Newsday on January 8, Ashe said when he communicated with the Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial, he was told instructions are ready to be delivered to the Education Ministry but a lack of instructions by the Finance Ministry is preventing the process from going forward.

Responding to questions from Newsday, Dindial said while Ashe’s information is correct, it is not unusual for Cabinet to take extra time to approve such notes, especially as the matter includes multiple notes for different categories under the salary amendment.

Ashe said the delay has still left members disenchanted, in light of the high number of salary calculations that still need to be done and anxiety around how financial stability amid rising economic pressure and changes to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

“They have been very quiet. They weren't pleased about not getting it in December but they believed it when they heard they were getting it in January. They believed in their president, the minister and the CPO.”

“If you, as a minister, say that you are going to do something, I believe you should stand by principle and do what needs to be done. Because when it was other unions to treat with, you did not hesitate, you treated with them quite quickly. So we will not expect any special favours. All we want is the same sort of treatment.”

The Public Services Association received approval for its ten per cent salary increase for the 2014 to 2016 and 2017 to 2019 periods in early December. Initial cash payments were reported to have been received later in the month, with remaining arrears to be settled later this year.

“We’re hoping and praying for the best in the situation. We’re hoping that the Education Ministry and Finance Ministry will do what they need to do so that teachers will be able to receive what they’re supposed to at the end of January.

“TTUTA demands that the Finance Minister adheres to the agreed date of January 22, 2026, for the payment of the new salaries to all members of the teaching service."

Newsday called and sent WhatsApp messages to Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath but received no response or answer up to publication time.