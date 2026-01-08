TTUTA 'concerned' new salaries won't take effect in January

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT -

The TT Unified Teacher's Association (TTUTA) has expressed great concern that the January salaries of its members will not reflect the adjustments after settling negotiations with the CPO in April last year.

In a media release, TTUTA president Crystal Ashe claimed no instructions have been given to the Education Ministry's Finance Department to calculate and implement these new salaries, and the Cabinet Note that would ultimately approve the payment was not accepted.

"What this means is that it is very possible that teachers would not be paid their new salaries unless this Cabinet Note is resubmitted and accepted, thus granting authorisation for the CPO to send instructions to the Education Ministry to start calculations and processing of said salaries.

"This is totally unacceptable," TTUTA said.

"TTUTA demands that the Finance Minister adheres to the agreed date of January 22, 2026, for the payment of the new salaries to all members of the teaching service."

Over 14,000 teachers are set to get their five per cent salary increase for the period 2020-2023.