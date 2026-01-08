TTMB, TTUTA sign MOU for special rates, benefits

TTUTA president Crystal Ashe, right, and TT Mortgage Bank acting CEO Brent Mc Fee -

The Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank (TTMB) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA).

TTMB said the MOU further strengthens its commitment to empowering education professionals across the nation.

TTUTA, the recognised majority union for education professionals in TT, represents approximately 11,000 members, who will be receiving special rates as well as other benefits.

In a media release on January 8, TTUTA said it continues to champion the rights, welfare, and professional development of educators.

The signing ceremony was attended by TTUTA president Crystal Ashe and TTUTA treasurer Dillon Harracksingh, alongside TTMB’s acting CEO Brent Mc Fee, who delivered remarks on behalf of their respective institutions.

The terms of this MOU ensure equitable access to financial solutions, housing opportunities, and educational resources for TTUTA members.

TTMB said the partnership underscores its ongoing mission to support the nation’s workforce, foster financial literacy, and build generational wealth through land and home ownership.

"This agreement reflects TTMB’s dedication to serving the educators who shape our future. By partnering with TTUTA, we reaffirm our commitment to providing meaningful opportunities that strengthen communities and empower individuals," said Mc Fee.

TTMB said the MOU with TTUTA builds on its expanding network of partnerships with key organisations, "reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in national development and community empowerment."