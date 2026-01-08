Sale of Standards to Term Finance finalised

Standards Distributors TT store, St James, before closure. -

The sale of Standards Distributors to Term Finance has been finalised.

The agreement also includes Standard’s Barbados subsidiary, Standard Distribution and Sales Barbados.

The sale, announced in November 2025, came after ANSA McAL cited a slowdown in appliance sales and shifting consumer spending, and said the change was part of a strategic decision to focus on the group’s portfolio.

A release by ANSA McAL on January 8 said that under Term Finance’s ownership, the Standards brand will become Standard Credit, a consumer-credit and e-commerce platform.

“This evolution builds on Standard’s long-standing hire-purchase expertise, while expanding access to flexible credit solutions through strategically located branches and digital channels across TT. Customers will continue to receive relevant updates through Standard’s official communication channels as this transition progresses.”

The release said customers with existing hire-purchase agreements may continue to make payments using established channels, including in-person locations, authorised bill payment services, online banking transfers and credit card payments via the Standards website.

Product warranties and service commitments also remain in effect with ongoing guidance provided through Standard’s official website and social media platforms.

Group CEO Anthony N Sabga III said the sale “closes an extraordinary chapter in the Standard story,” adding that Ansa McAL remains proud of the brand’s role in Caribbean homes and of the people who built it.

Standard Distributors became part of the Ansa McAL Group in 1967 and became one of the group's most successful retail subsidiaries.