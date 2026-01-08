Paris Coutain shows off his versatility in new releases

Paris Coutain -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

If his impressive dancing skills, energy and stage presence aren’t enough to show his versatility as an artiste, 22-year-old Paris Coutain is further proving himself with his latest releases.

His smooth soca Brush has been produced by Richard Gosine, mixed and mastered by Nikholai Greene and written by Coutain alongside Emmanuel Rudder and Yohann Niles while his chutney, Magic in the Air, on the Soca Love Story Riddim, was composed by Coutain and produced by Motto.

Born and raised in Arouca, Coutain describes his childhood as a sheltered but meaningful one, shaped largely by his mother’s influence. “I was raised in Arouca, where I experienced a typical childhood…primarily staying indoors as my mother was very protective of me,” he shared. “She was concerned about me associating with undesirable influences and getting into trouble.”

Music always present

Music, however, was always present in his home and that certainly made an impact on the young Coutain. “My mother always played music from her era, which is how I became familiar with many of these classic songs and then later developed a deep appreciation for music,” he related. One artiste in particular sparked his lifelong dream. “My mother is a huge Michael Jackson fan, so from the moment I learned about him at the age of five, from then I decided that I wanted to be an artiste and performer.”

That dream was later carefully nurtured through formal training. He attended the Arouca Anglican Primary School, then the Malabar RC Primary School and St Joseph Secondary School. In 2024, he graduated from the University of Trinidad and Tobago, where he earned a bachelor's in the performing arts. Reflecting on that experience, he said, “My education at performing arts school significantly shaped my professional development, teaching me to fully commit to my performances and to be adequately prepared for shows.”

But even before that obtaining his bachelor's, in 2019 he entered a competition for the very first time and walked away with the title of Mr NGC Sanfest. Commenting on capturing the title he shared, “… (It) was a big moment for me. I never engaged in anything of that nature before; competitions were entirely new to me at that time and winning that title on my first attempt felt like a divine blessing.”

That momentum carried into 2020, when he was crowned Junior Chutney Soca Monarch. “Shortly after winning Mr NGC Sanfest, I went on to win the Junior Chutney Soca Monarch just a few months later, which was amazing” he related. “It demonstrated to me that I can achieve anything I set my mind to once I worked hard and remained dedicated.”

Since then, Coutain has consistently used competitions as platforms for growth and exposure. In 2024, he placed fifth in the Intellectual Chutney Monarch and in 2025, he secured fourth place at the Ultimate Soca Champion competition. “I view competitions such as Intellectual Chutney Monarch and Ultimate Soca Champion as platforms to showcase my abilities to the world,” he explained. “Gaining exposure is my primary objective at this stage, along with delivering an impressive performance. It is important to me that I keep improving and growing.”

2026 music

Questioned on his offerings for 2026, he explained, “Brush is a project that I cherish deeply because I took the lead on it. I aimed to compose my song as a tribute to the type of soca music I enjoyed during my school years.” Describing its feel, he added, “I would characterise Brush’s sound and energy as a smooth, sweet melodic vibe that invites someone to hold and dance with.”

The collaborative process, he noted, was just as meaningful as the final product. “I was truly impressed by the work ethic of Gosine, who shares my perfectionist tendencies,” he said. “This synergy made the process seamless, as we both aimed for the same outcome: a remarkable song.” He also praised Greene, saying, “I was privileged to collaborate with Nikholai Greene, who excels in his craft, and I appreciated his support and patience throughout this project.”

Bringing the song to completion was a deeply rewarding experience. “Having Emmanuel Rudder and Yohann Niles assist me in completing the missing elements of the song and bringing everything together was truly a significant blessing,” Coutain added. “The atmosphere and energy were remarkable.”

Ultimately, his hope for Brush is “for listeners to dance and experience joy alongside their loved ones, singing and moving together.”

As for Magic in the air, he said fans can anticipate another deeply emotional project. “Its visuals are on an entirely different level. I sincerely hope they find enjoyment in it.”

He does not delve deeply into technicalities, instead, he “allows the music to communicate with and guide” his journey. “My heart and the rhythm work out the plans; I simply sing it” he explained.

When it comes to his versatility, he insists it is central to who he is as an artist. “I could never envision myself confined to a single genre,” he said. “My passion spans across multiple genres, so versatility is my goal as an artist.”

Balancing humour with discipline

Coutain has also built a strong digital presence, with over 164,000 followers on TikTok through comedy skits and musical content. He sees it as a natural extension of who he is. “It all began when I was quite young; I aspired to be an artiste, so I started creating skits and building a fanbase, planning to transition to music when the time was right.” He added, “Ultimately, I simply love to laugh, and I derive immense joy from making others laugh as well.”

Balancing humour with discipline comes easily to him. “My personality leans towards being humorous and laid-back,” he said. “However, I can also adopt a serious demeanour when it is time to perform.” Growing up in the digital age has made the visibility feel normal. “Being born into the social media era, this has always been my reality” he noted, “nothing has changed for me.”

Coutain’s goals for Carnival 2026 are ambitious. “My aspirations include having an extraordinary year, sharing my music with the public and performing,” he said. “I aim to accomplish everything my heart desires.” He also plans to audition for the Chutney Soca Monarch this weekend. On stage, he intends to remain true to himself and deliver his best performance. “I will give my all on stage” he promised.

The artiste also teased additional work soon to be dropped. “I have one more song set to release this weekend, a collaboration with another artist,” he revealed. “I am eager for the world to hear it and experience its visuals…a secret project.”

Long term, Coutain’s sights are set beyond local borders as he envisions himself breaking into the international market with genres such as Pop, R&B, Hip Hop, while striving to be the best version of himself. “Becoming an international artist is my aspiration” he admitted.