Over one month after Monos Island kidnapping: Tardieu, wife reunited

Derrick Tardieu and his wife Claribel. -

THE couple kidnapped from their Monos Island home over a month ago can now be reunited after police recovered Claribel Tardieu alive.

A TT Police Service release stated that an intelligence-led operation, between 9 pm on January 7 and 6 am on January 8, took officers to an area along the North Coast Road, Maracas Bay, where a comprehensive search was conducted.

The 47-year-old woman was found with her hands and feet bound and her face covered, with no visible injuries. She was handed over to officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and taken to seek medical attention.

The operation was spearheaded by ACP Smith, ACP Singh, W/Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, Supt McKenzie and Supt Pariman and included officers of the Northern Division Gang Unit, the Northern Division Task Force, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the National

Operations Task Force.

Police are continuing investigations into the abduction.

Claribel and her husband, former powerboat racer and businessman Derrick “Stones” Tardieu , 70, were taken from their Blanchette Bay, Monos Island home on the night of December 6. A video was later posted to social media with the couple being held at gunpoint and a grenade held by Derrick’s face. A ransom of US$2.5 million was demanded but was later reduced to $100,000. The businessman was found on December 17, also along the North Coast Road. According to reports, $150,000 and US$5,000 were paid.

Acting on behalf of the family at the time of Derrick's release, attorney Leslie-Ann Lucky-Samaroo issued a statement calling for privacy.

“The family of Derrick Tardieu wishes to share that their loved one, Derrick, has been released. He is at present seeking medical attention and care and needs time to recover from his ordeal. His family appreciates the kind words, support and especially prayers throughout this difficult time. The family humbly asks that you respect their privacy and the privacy of their loved one as they recover.”

Derrick's brother declined to comment when contacted by Newsday.

Mental health professionals have since warned that the trauma of the ordeal could linger in the Tardieus. Psychologist Kelly McFarlane previously told Newsday that respecting the family's boundaries and meeting the victims' needs were crucial to the recovery process.