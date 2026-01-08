Of increased fines, and PBR fees

Maxi taxis at City Gate, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Under the previous UNC's tenure (2010-2015), then minister Jack Warner oversaw the drastic increase in road traffic fines. These fines were further increased under the PNM.

The recent doubling of most road traffic penalties with the estimate of many hundreds of millions of dollars to be raised for the State, now raises the question on whether these fines are too onerous.

Many supporters voice the opinion that one should not break the law, and if one decides to go this route, then there are fines to be paid. But how far should these penalties go?

One can assume that the persons deciding on the levels of penalties are themselves enjoying high incomes and who are focused on penalising the population by increasing fines.

It is time that the decision-makers, especially those who oversee the fine levels of these penalties include people who make an average income, or use an average income as a check system in determining the quantum of these penalties, so they do not become too burdensome on the general driving population.

Our maxi taxi drivers are now being asked to pay an increased fee from $300 to $600. This represents an increase of three dollars per day, which is less than the amount one passenger pays for a short drop on the priority bus route.

During the covid pandemic, many maxi taxi drivers increased their fees claiming they were trying to make up for the reduced number of people utilising public transportation, back then.

Of course, after the pandemic and its lockdown ended, these fees were not reduced. The recent outrage on what is a small increase for maxi taxi drivers to use the PBR, can only be deemed ridiculous.

Perhaps it’s time that the fees maxi taxi drivers charge to commuters, who use the PBR, should be controlled by the state, rather than by drivers and their associations.

STERLING MANCHOUK

D'Abadie