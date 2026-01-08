National Limbo Competition returns for Carnival 2026

Members of the Tobago Alpha Dance Academy show their limbo skills at the Republic Day cultural show on Saturday at the Roxborough Sporting Complex. -

For years, limbo in Trinidad and Tobago has survived in fragments. A showcase moment on the Best Village stage, a crowd-pleasing break in a Carnival launch, a tourist spectacle abroad performed by TT nationals far from home.

Once a fiercely contested national competition, the artform slipped quietly out of the spotlight after 2008, leaving a generation of dancers without a central platform to train, specialise and be seen.

In January 2026, that changes. Under the banner Doh Fraid De Fire, Limbo, the National Dance Association of TT (NDA) is reviving the National Limbo Competition, restoring the artform to the Carnival calendar and, more importantly, to national consciousness.

For NDA president Alette Liz Williams, the decision was never nostalgic. It was strategic, cultural and urgent.

“The artform faded,” Williams explains. “And when I came in as president, one of my priorities was to find artforms and communities where we could reconnect – things that could make communities stronger and preserve what was dying.”

The NDA’s mandate, established under its Act of Parliament, requires it to protect historical dance traditions. Limbo, with its deep African spiritual roots and its global recognition as distinctly TT, stood out as an artform that had lost visibility at home while flourishing abroad.

From ritual to spectacle and back again, long before limbo became synonymous with Carnival fire and the chant “How low can you go?”, it was a sacred ritual.

Cultural historian Marielle Dos Santos traces limbo’s origins to death rites practiced in Tobago, shaped by African cosmology. The name itself is linked to Legba (or Esu), the Yoruba deity who stands at the crossroads between worlds. At nine-night wakes, mourners passed under a horizontal bar that began low to the ground and was raised each night, symbolising the soul’s journey from earthly existence into the spirit realm. The final “Victory Night” marked triumph over death.

Drumming, chanting and call-and-response anchored the ritual, binding community, grief and celebration into one movement vocabulary. Over time, limbo absorbed other meanings – including interpretations tied to the cramped conditions of enslaved Africans on ships – reinforcing its symbolism of endurance and survival.

In the mid-20th century, dancers like Julia Edwards-Pelletier, later known as the First Lady of Limbo, transformed the ritual into a performance spectacle. Fire, human bars and dramatic choreography, pulsating drumology, reversed the traditional order – from high to low – captivating international audiences and fuelling tourism across the Caribbean.

But as limbo spread globally, its competitive infrastructure at home quietly disappeared.

The 2026 National Limbo Competition is the return with a purpose. Staged in collaboration with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and endorsed by the Ministry of Culture and Community Development, it is part of the NDA’s 45th anniversary celebrations. It also marks the first national limbo contest in 18 years.

Williams is clear that revival without participation is meaningless.

“We tried to restart it in 2018, but it fell flat because there weren’t enough entrants,” she says. “So, this time, we asked ourselves – how do we ensure people can actually enter?”

The answer was to rethink rigidity. Entry requirements have been deliberately broadened. There are no age limits. Groups can range from six to 20 dancers. Individuals can compete on their own or alongside a group. Drummers can be shared across performances. Even audition videos don’t need to be newly recorded – past performances are accepted to remove time and resource barriers.

Judging, too, extends beyond how low a dancer can go.

“We don’t care how low or how high the bars are,” Williams says. “There are other aspects – choreography, technical execution, creativity, costume, even human bars.”

Special awards include King and Queen of Limbo, Best Costume, Most Creative Performance and Best Human Bar, allowing dancers with different strengths to shine.

The incentive is real. With $100,000 in prize money, including $50,000 for first place, the competition signals that limbo is not a novelty but a specialised skill worthy of serious investment.

Visibility, survival and the diaspora

Ironically, while limbo has faded from regular view at home, TT continues to export some of the world’s finest limbo dancers.

Performers like Shakeil Jones, formerly of the Tobago Arts Performing Company, and the late Nydia Byron, a former Limbo Queen of TT, have carried the artform onto international circus stages. Today, several top dancers are performing abroad with companies like Universoul Circus, leaving fewer practitioners on local stages.

To maintain visibility and survivability this year’s competition is being framed as a proof of concept.

“Some of the best are overseas,” Williams admits. “So those who are here are really pulling together to enter. There is interest. There is capability.”

Workshops led by respected practitioners such as Kieron Dwayne Sargeant – an internationally recognised scholar of African-Caribbean dance traditions – and Makeba Gabriel, widely regarded as one of TT’s strongest limbo performers, aim to rebuild technique, confidence and continuity.

Televised coverage of the semi-finals adds another layer of opportunity. For dancers, it becomes portfolio material – evidence that can open doors beyond Carnival.

Williams is particularly passionate about restoring limbo to the heart of Carnival, where thousands of visitors encounter TT’s cultural expressions in their most vibrant form.

“If there’s money and a bigger stage involved, right in the middle of Carnival, that definitely opens doors for dancers,” she says. “Limbo is a specific skill. Not everybody can do it.”

The semi-finals will be held on January 16 at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre as a cooler event with no glass bottles allowed, with the grand final following at Carnival Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, on January 24. Tickets have been intentionally priced at $100 to ensure accessibility – another reflection of the NDA’s focus on rebuilding audiences as well as performers.

Williams noted that limbo has always been about transition – between life and death, restraint and freedom, tradition and innovation. Its revival as a national competition is not an attempt to freeze it in time, but to give it room to evolve without losing its roots.

As dancers once bent beneath a bar to symbolise passage into the spirit world, NDA now bends back into its own cultural memory – trusting that what emerges on the other side will be stronger, visible and alive with fire once more.