Monos Island kidnap victim Claribel freed

Derrick Tardieu and his wife Claribel. -

ALMOST one month after Claribel Tardieu was kidnapped along with her husband Derrick on Monos Island on December 6, Claribel has been freed.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro confirmed her release in a WhatsApp message to media on December 8.

He said Claribel is currently undergoing medical evaluation and will be reunited with her family soon.

Derrick was released by his captors on December 17. An attorney representing the family confirmed his freedom in a media release but made no mention of his wife. The attorney asked that the public respect the privacy of the family.

Kidnappers had requested US$5 million for their release.

Investigations are ongoing.