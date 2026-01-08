Madam PM, where are you?

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Am I the only one who finds it very strange that our prime minister, who last year was front and centre in the media as she grand-charged while stoutly backing and defending the United States, is now nowhere to be seen or heard?

From "kill them violently," "Caricom is not a reliable partner," and "the radar protects TT," the PM held the attention of the country as she gave repeated and very public support of the US' geopolitical policies and the massing of American military assets in the southern Caribbean Sea.

So much so, that Persad-Bissessar was pilloried by the government in Caracas which also took the unusually harsh and undiplomatic decision to declare her "persona non grata." To this, the PM thumbed her nose at the Maduro government saying she had no interest in even visiting Venezuela.

Lo and behold, after US Special Forces agents woke up a snoring Nicolas Maduro, telling him: "Buenos dias senor Presidente. Por favor acompanenos ahora, vamonos! (Good morning Mr President, please accompany us now!" and whisking him and his wife from Caracas to New York, the TT prime minister has basically vanished into thin air!

I can't recall the last time I saw her in public or at a post-Cabinet press conference.

Could it be that, having seen Maduro replaced by Delcy Rodriguez as president, Persad-Bissessar now has serious political egg on her face, as realisation dawns slowly and painfully, that perceived US support is non-existent?

What is clear is that the US used TT and its government to further its socio-political agenda of removing Maduro from power. And when this mission was achieved, the US dumped Persad-Bissessar who now appears too ashamed to show her face in public.

What is not clear, is what happens to TT now that we find ourselves alone, with no Stars and Stripes behind us, as we have confront our closest South American neighbour whose government is still Chavista in make-up and philosophy.

Madam prime minister, where are you?

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando