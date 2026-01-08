Machel Montano to defend Chutney Soca Monarch title

Machel Montano and Drupatee perform Pepper Vine at the Chutney Soca Monarch finals on March 1, 2025 at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

YVONNE WEBB

Reigning Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) Machel Montano, has confirmed that he will be defending his crown when the finals take place on February 8 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

This was one of the biggest highlights coming out of the official launch of CSM 2026, held on January 7 at GML Labs, Port of Spain. It signalled not only the start of another Carnival season for the long-running competition, but also a new chapter in its evolution, with significant format changes and the introduction of an additional competitive title.

Hosted by entertainer Big Rich, the event marked the 31st consecutive year of the CSM, cementing its place as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most enduring and influential cultural institutions.

A major highlight of the launch was the signing of a media partnership contract between Southex, promoters of CSM and Guardian Media Limited (GML), officially bringing the competition “home” to Sangeet 106.1 FM as its official media partner.

The audience was also treated to a video presentation featuring Montano, the multiple-crowned winner of CSM 2025, who captured the title with the collaboration Pepper Vine, alongside steam singer Lady Lava and chutney icon Drupatee Ramgoonai.

In his video message, Montano confirmed his return to the competition.

“It was an honour for me to represent at the CSM 2025, and I just want to say that I am excited to defend that crown on the 8th of February at Skinner Park in San Fernando. I will be there and I wish everyone good luck.”

Brand manager of Sangeet 106.1 FM and GML, Shareeza Ali, described the partnership as a natural fit. She noted that the collaboration goes beyond media support and represents a commitment to providing a space for artistes, musicians and cultural expression.

Ali praised the 2026 theme, Our People, Our Culture, Our Music, saying it perfectly reflects the roots and unifying power of chutney music, while congratulating CEO George Singh and the Southex team on more than three decades of cultural impact.

Singh, used his address to reaffirm the role of CSM as a symbol of unity and cultural fusion. He described chutney soca as the truest representation of TT, blending Afro and Indo-Caribbean rhythms into a single immersive experience of music, dance, fashion and food.

He also announced major changes to the competition format for 2026. For the first time, the semi-finals will be staged at the Carnival Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, marking a historic shift for the competition from its south base. Prior to that, artistes will be selected through a live screening, similar to the America Got Talent format, from which the semi-finalists will be announced.

“Every year we try to innovate inside of the event. We have big plans for this show, not only for Carnival, but beyond Carnival and beyond TT. Our vision for this show and the music is a global one.”

The grand final remains at Skinner Park but will now be held at a new day and time, on a Sunday, instead of the usual Saturday night and from an earlier time, 4 pm to midnight, instead of the late start which usually ends the next morning. Singh also reaffirmed that, for the 11th consecutive year, the event will remain free to the public.

One of the more significant announcement was the introduction of a third competitive title. In addition to the Chutney Soca Monarch and the Queen of Chutney Soca, which was introduced five years ago, the 2026 edition will see the crowning of a Traditional Chutney Monarch. Singh explained that the new title is intended to honour and preserve the traditional elements that remain central to the genre’s identity.

“This means that in 2026, there are now three titles to be won on one night,” Singh said, describing the move as an important step in recognising the full spectrum of chutney music.

Looking ahead, Singh also revealed plans for a series of workshops during the 2026-2027 season, aimed at developing artistes beyond the stage, including training in social media use, stage performance, lyrical content, media interviews, choice of topics, as well as fellowship and camaraderie.

Singh said CSM is the biggest night of the year for chutney soca and the Indo-Caribbean music industry.

“While TT remains the hub of chutney soca music, Guyana and Suriname have significant chutney music followings.” He also referenced the diasporic hotspots in Miami, New York, Orlando, Toronto and other areas being developed and explored.

He commended exponents of this art form, such as Savita Singh and Raymond Ramnarine and the Dil E Nadan crew for expanding this genre into areas never thought possible, including Holland and South Africa.

“Together with prominent Indo-Caribbean artistes such as Ravi and Nisha B and the Karma crew, they continue to elevate the genre globally.”

As the competition enters its 31st year, with a defending monarch, a new semi-final venue, and an expanded list of titles, Chutney Soca Monarch 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic and culturally significant editions in its history, Singh said.