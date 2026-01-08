Lessons to be learnt

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 10. - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The recent developments surrounding Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado and US President Donald Trump should serve as a sobering lesson for small states observing the geopolitical chessboard on the sidelines.

Machado’s reported offer to share her Nobel Peace Prize with Trump – following claims he was displeased she received the award ahead of him – reads less like diplomacy and more like political desperation.

What makes this more troubling is that, despite her symbolic overture, Trump has since refused to endorse her or any recognised opposition leader in Venezuela. Instead, he has signaled a preference to manage Venezuela’s transition directly, with the assistance of figures such as Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio.

This sequence of events reflects a familiar and uncomfortable pattern: the use of local actors as convenient instruments until they are no longer useful. Machado was widely viewed as the preferred “acceptable” face of a post-Maduro Venezuela.

She was deemed palatable to Washington, marketable to the international community, and compliant with external strategic interests. Now that Maduro is in an American prison, Machado appears to have been quietly pushed aside.

This is not an anomaly. It is textbook imperial behaviour. Allies are elevated when needed, only to be discarded once objectives are achieved. Loyalty flows in only one direction. The moment a local figure ceases to be strategically convenient, they are thrown under the bus.

For TT, this episode should ring alarm bells.

It underscores why our current leadership must be extremely cautious in placing trust in the Trump administration or any foreign power that operates on transactional dominance rather than mutual respect. Sovereignty is not preserved by blind alignment; it is protected by strategic distance and principled neutrality.

Our national interest is best served by remaining a satellite of none and friend to all. We must resist being dragged into the geopolitical theatre where the script is written elsewhere and smaller nations are reduced to supporting roles or collateral damage.

History repeatedly shows that those who outsource their destiny to powerful patrons eventually lose both leverage and dignity.

Venezuela’s unfolding situation is not just a regional crisis – it is a warning. Trinidad and Tobago should pay attention, stay clear-eyed, and above all, stay independent.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas