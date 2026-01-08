Kes' and Etienne Charles' Unity Jazz Festival at NY Lincoln Center sold out

Etienen Charles - Ayanna Kinsale

The January 8 and 9 Kes the Band’s and Trinidad and Tobago-born trumpeter Etienne Charles’ Unity Jazz Festival is sold out, a January 7 media release said.

The band was also featured in the January 7 edition of the New York Times.

It said the two-night musical experience takes place at Jazz at Lincoln Center and marks a defining moment for Caribbean music on one of the world’s iconic stages.

The release said, “The marquee performances from the legendary TT group form part of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 38th season theme, Mother Africa, which honours the global influence of Afro-diasporic music and its deep roots across jazz and related traditions.

“The performances will also feature special guest collaborator and acclaimed Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles, whose Afro-Caribbean musical language command further underscores the festival’s message of unity and cultural exchange.”

The group will deliver intimate, reimagined sets, presenting stripped-back arrangements of their catalogue that blend soca, calypso, jazz and soul with rich musical storytelling over the two nights, it added.

It said the band’s Unity Jazz Festival appearance arrived on the heels of the success of its latest popular single, Rum And Coca Cola, which made its record-breaking debut on the Top 100 charts in over 20 countries on Apple Music and has since amassed hundreds of thousands of streams and YouTube views.