Govt gives $2.3m to unsponsored steelbands

Couva Joylanders band performs at Pan Trinbago Steelpan and Powder, Skinner Park, San Fernando. FILE PHOTO -

The Cabinet has approved $2.3 million in funding for around 145 unsponsored steelbands throughout Trinidad and Tobago in preparation for Carnival 2026.

Each of the conventional bands will receive $20,000, while single bands will receive $10,000.

At the post-Cabinet media briefing on January 8, Culture and Community Minister Michelle Benjamin said the funds would go toward fine-tuning and purchasing instruments as well as transportation costs.

“These unsponsored steelbands perform duties that sometimes go unsupported, hence the government took this decision to continue grant support to these organisations."

She said the government remains committed to promoting the steelpan as a cornerstone of TT’s cultural identity.