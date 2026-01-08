Gonzales: Constituents being harassed

Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales speaks during the PNM's Sangre Grande meeting at Duranta Community Centre on January 7. - News

LOPINOT/BON AIR WEST MP Marvin Gonzales says some of his constituents are being harassed. Gonzales, who is also PNM chairman and Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, claimed this harassment was connected to increased penalties for traffic and other motor vehicle offences.

In a Facebook post on January 8, Gonzales said he has received "numerous reports of harassment towards drivers in the community of Lopinot/La Pastora yesterday (January 7) , that resulted in widespread inconvenience to many constituents including young women, students, children, elderly citizens etc, who had to endure hours of waiting on transportation to get to their homes."

The situation, he continued, has caused great fear and anxiety in the community.

Gonzales claimed the situation also cast an air of uncertainty, grief and pain on the people.

"This oppression, vindictiveness and weaponisation of law enforcement must stop."

Gonzales asked, "What about having driver education and community engagement to bring about compliance with the law?"

The former national security minister said, "Law enforcement is doomed to failure without the support of the citizens and the community and when citizens feel oppressed by law enforcement, social order and stability will be undermined."

Gonzales repeated, "What is happening in our country is oppression and wickedness in plain daylight and this must stop immediately for the good order of the society?"

Asked how he would address this matter, Gonzales gave his reply in a WhatsApp comment.

"I will use my voice as an MP."

In statements posted on X and Facebook on January 7, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, "In the coming weeks the government will go to Parliament to propose to implement the following reforms to make it mandatory for drivers to be given time to repair defects before the fines are enforced."

Persad-Bissessar added, "Over the last few days my statement that the country is a lawless dump has been absolutely confirmed by the high number of traffic infractions and deliberately lawless drivers being fined."

She said, "The lawlessness was compounded by the blatant dishonesty on show from many of those ticketed who pretended to have been caught by surprise by the defects in their vehicles or expired documentation."