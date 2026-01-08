Food, medical supplies top priority in seabridge transition

MV Blue Wave Harmony. -

FOOD, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies are top cargo priority ahead of the transition between the January 12 departure of the MV Cabo Star and the expected January 18 arrival of the MV Blue Wave Harmony.

The Port Authority has advised that contingency arrangements have been finalised, with the Galleons Passage being the primary vessel for priority cargo, along with the TT Spirit for limited palletised essential cargo.

The APT James will be used to carry passengers and accompanied vehicles only.

Essential retail and small and medium enterprise supplies will be the second priority for cargo. Third priority is non-essential cargo, which may be deferred.

“Agencies have finalised these contingency arrangements to support continuity of essential services during this temporary transition period. Preparations remain on track for the introduction of the MV Blue Wave Harmony into full service following the completion of onboarding and regulatory processes.” The TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd said in a media release on January 8.

Speaking to Newsday on January 7, president of the Tobago Chamber Curtis Williams, said while no major disruptions are expected during the transition, stakeholders, especially those in the food and beverage sector, will be monitoring the change very closely.

In a January 6 media release, the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd the sea bridge services will be enhanced by the arrival of the MV Blue Wave Harmony.

Of Panamanian origin, the MV Blue Wave Harmony is slightly larger than its predecessor the Cabo Star, measuring 175 metres in length and 30 metres in width compared to the Cabo Star’s 158.37 metre length and 25.32 metre width.

The replacement vessel is also two years younger.

The National Infrastructure and Development Company Ltd (Nidco) said the new vessel will also enhance operational safety, reliability and reduce transit times.

“The vessel allows hauliers, truckers and users transporting heavier cargo to benefit from improved on-board passenger comfort comparable to that of the passenger ferry service.

The four-engine MV Blue Wave Harmony is said to include 73 passenger cabins, each equipped with beds and bathrooms, a 142-seat self-service restaurant, lounge and entertainment centre and improved accessibility with a passenger elevator.

It can accommodate around 125 freight units compared to the Cabo Star’s 90 trailer capacity, has enhanced refrigeration capacity for temperature-sensitive goods like food and pharmaceuticals and is certified to transport "dangerous and specialised cargo” supported by ventilation and safety systems.