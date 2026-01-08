Distortion of the facts

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour -

THE EDITOR: Over the past few days, there has been a noticeable surge of misinformation in the public domain regarding recent measures undertaken by the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Much of this commentary has generated unnecessary confusion and, regrettably, distracted from the central purpose of these initiatives: saving lives on our nation’s roads.

At a recent press conference, Transportation Minister Eli Zakour clearly outlined the facts and rationale behind government’s actions. It is important that the public is guided by truth rather than speculation.

First, let us be clear – there has been no increase in fees for renewing a driver’s permit. What has changed are the fines for late renewals, and even these fines are not new. They have existed in law for years and the increase was debated and approved in Parliament through the Finance Bill 2025.

In fact, the State collected millions of dollars in late renewal fees long before this administration took office, demonstrating that non-compliance has been widespread over a long period of time. The updated fines simply reflect a long-overdue adjustment aimed at encouraging timely renewal and responsible behaviour.

Some confusion arose earlier this week due to an administrative error that temporarily resulted in incorrect fees being charged. This error was promptly identified and corrected, and the Transport Commissioner issued a public clarification. Transparency, in this instance, was not avoided but exercised.

The congestion experienced during the week at licensing offices is also being mischaracterised.

While brief system outages occurred, they were promptly addressed. More importantly, the long lines are largely the result of people attempting to regularise matters that should have been handled months or even years ago, including overdue permit renewals and vehicle transfers.

The law already allows drivers to renew their permits up to 30 days before expiry, yet thousands have chosen not to do so.

Driving with an expired permit is not a trivial matter. It is a serious offence with potentially devastating consequences. Insurance policies require a valid driver’s permit, and in the event of an accident, an expired permit can lead to claims being denied and policies cancelled. This is not theoretical. It is real, and it puts lives and livelihoods at risk.

Government has also taken practical steps to modernise and ease access to services. Certified copies can now be renewed online, with options for TTConnect pickup or home delivery.

Work is underway to expand online renewal options and introduce an online fixed penalty payment system, reducing the need for physical visits altogether.

Additionally, the recent expansion of inspection station mandates will significantly reduce congestion by allowing tens of thousands of vehicles to be inspected outside of licence offices.

On the issue of road safety, the minister addressed the merit or demerit point system, another topic clouded by misinformation. The data is sobering. Despite the demerit system’s implementation, road fatalities continued to rise year after year, including a 22 percent increase in 2024.

The system was inconsistently applied, unfair, and ineffective. Some drivers accumulated excessive points without consequence, while others were penalised. This government acted responsibly by removing demerit points from non-criminal offences while retaining them for serious criminal violations, and by introducing a free, accessible rehabilitation programme that is already seeing strong participation and success.

Beyond legislation, tangible action is being taken.

Public transport is being restored after years of decline, and police vehicles that sat idle for months or years are now being repaired and returned to service in a matter of days. These are not symbolic gestures; they are concrete improvements that directly support enforcement, mobility, and safety.

At the heart of all these measures is a simple, human truth. Road accidents destroy families. Minister Zakour’s reflections from the Arrive Alive Remembrance Walk, where he met parents who lost children and individuals who lost entire families in a single accident, remind us what is truly at stake.

Policies are not abstract. They are about preventing grief, preserving life, and building a safer Trinidad and Tobago.

Opposition, of course, has its place in a democracy. But opposing life-saving measures simply because they are inconvenient or unpopular is something the public must carefully consider. This government has chosen responsibility over rhetoric, action over avoidance, and lives over politics. That choice deserves understanding, not distortion.

DANIEL THOMAS

Las Cuevas