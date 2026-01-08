DCP Martin assures safety for THA elections

DCP Suzette Martin, centre, and ACP Earl Elie, left, greet Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on January 7. -

DCP, Operations, and Gold Commander for the THA elections, Suzette Martin, held a series of high-level courtesy calls in Tobago, ahead of the upcoming January 12 THA elections.

On January 7, Martin met Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to discuss the police's safety and security arrangements for election day.

In a media release, Augustine commended the professionalism and performance of the officers in Tobago and expressed his confidence in the security arrangements discussed. He also said he looked forward to continuing the close co-operation with ACP, Tobago, Earl Elie and Supt, Tobago Division, Mark Joseph.

Martin also expressed her own confidence in the security measures put in place to ensure a safe, transparent and efficient conduct of the polls.

Other engagements were held with senior PNM Tobago Council representatives, including chairman Learie Paul. and the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus.

Martin said the TTPS’ is commited to protecting and upholding the democratic process, maintaining political neutrality, working collaboratively across all divisions and inter-agency partners for a smooth and incident-free election and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, stakeholders and institutions.