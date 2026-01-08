Body discovered in Arima believed to be missing Moruga man

Ronald Ramlogan, 23, of St Mary’s Village, Moruga was found dead in Arima on January 7. -

A BODY discovered in the Heights of Guanapo on January 7 is believed to be that of missing Moruga man Ronald Ramlogan, 23.

Ramlogan, 23, of St Mary's Village, was reported missing on January 2.

One relative, who spoke with Newsday on the condition of anonymity, said the family received a call on the morning of January 8 to visit the Forensic Science Centre, St James to identify the body. However, up to press time, she said the other relatives had not returned home or sent word as to whether the body was indeed that of Ramlogan.

The body was clad in clothes which matched the description of what he was last seen wearing.

The relative said the family was not responding well to the news that Ramlogan was possibly dead. She said the family was also confused as to how he ended up on the other side of the island, as he was last seen on January 2 in the company of another man, saying he was going to Moruga beach.

She believes he might have been the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

Describing Ramlogan as the family's spoilt child, the relative said he was adored by all. The relative said Ramlogan was unemployed as he spent his time tending to his 45-year-old father, who was bedridden after suffering a stroke.

"He's a child who have a heart bigger than the world. That is what I would tell anybody."

The relative said Ramlogan made it a point to live well with everyone who came into his life and did not have any enemies.