4 held in Central Division DUI exercise

- File photo

FOUR drivers were arrested during a DUI exercise in the Central Division on January 7.

A TT Police Service release said the Central Division DUI Task Force conducted the operation between 6 pm on January 7 and 2 am on January 8, during which 35 motorists were tested. Four drivers were arrested for various traffic offences, including driving under the influence of alcohol, which now carries a first-offence fine of $24,000 and $45,000 for a second, unlicensed driving, which is a $1,500 fine and insurance violations, which could see fines of around $10,000.

"These enforcement efforts contribute significantly to the reduction of road traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service remains committed to protecting lives, promoting responsible driving, and ensuring compliance with traffic laws. Members of the public are reminded that driving under the influence of alcohol or without the required documentation places not only the driver, but all road users at risk," the release said.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Bhagwandeen under the supervision of Sgt Umaid. Officers of the Central Division Task Force also participated in the exercise.