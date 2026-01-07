Zakour: Lawless driving worse than we thought

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour -

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour has defended the government’s decision to sharply increase fines for late driver’s permit renewals, insisting the move is aimed at restoring order on the nation’s roads rather than generating revenue.

Speaking at a media briefing at the United National Congress headquarters in Chaguanas on January 7, Zakour addressed concerns expressed by the public that the UNC was doing the opposite of what it had promised along the campaign trail.

At a UNC meeting in April 2024, then-Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “A UNC government will reduce traffic fines across the board and implement state-sponsored driver education programmes instead. What is publicly presented as a mission for public safety is really a scheme for government revenue collection."

Zakour defended the change in policy, saying road safety is a serious matter and will not be treated as a popularity contest.

“On the campaign trail, we did not have access to the data. Since assuming office, we realised the lawlessness is worse than we thought,” he said, adding the measures are intended as deterrents, not revenue tools.

Zakour said the increased penalties, which in some cases double or quadruple existing fines, are intended to deter what he described as a widespread culture of non-compliance among motorists.

“For too long, a significant portion of the motoring public has operated with expired documentation,” Zakour said, adding the State is no longer willing to tolerate the practice.

He sought to clarify what he described as public confusion, stressing the base cost of renewing a driver’s permit has not been increased. Instead, he said, the higher costs apply only to drivers who fail to renew in the legally prescribed timeframe.

Quoting Section 61 of the recently amended legislation, Zakour outlined the revised penalties. Drivers whose permits have been expired for more than six months but less than three years now face a fee of $1,750, up from $875. The steepest increase applies to permits overdue by three to five years, with fees doubling from $1,750 to $3,500.

Zakour argued the increases reflect the seriousness of the offence, noting the State collected $5 million in late fees during the last financial year, following $9 million the year before. He said those figures highlight the scale of non-compliance rather than serve as proof of revenue generation.

Responding to claims the public was blind-sided by the changes, Zakour said the amendments were debated in both the House of Representatives and the Senate on December 5 and December 9, and the legislative process was transparent.

He also warned drivers of the legal and financial risks associated with driving on an expired permit, reminding the public a valid licence is a prerequisite for vehicle insurance coverage. Drivers involved in accidents while holding expired permits risk having claims denied and policies cancelled.

Zakour said the new measures have already triggered a surge in compliance. Over the past 48 hours, nearly 1,000 people have visited licensing offices to renew permits that had been expired for months or even years. He acknowledged reports of long lines and system “glitches” but attributed the congestion to the sudden influx rather than poor planning.

While admitting to ongoing challenges at several licensing offices, Zakour said the ministry inherited outdated digital systems that are now undergoing upgrades. He also announced plans to introduce an online fixed-penalty payment system, allowing drivers to pay traffic tickets remotely.