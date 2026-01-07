When morality trumps international law

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: While US President Donald Trump would not qualify for “saint” status, the clinical extraction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from Caracas appears to be sanctioned by most Venezuelans. The supposition is largely based on reports from international and local mainstream news and social media featuring jubilant Venezuelans across the globe, here in TT and in their native land.

However, detractors of the Trump administration take issue with Maduro being labelled a narco-terrorist and dictator who stole the Venezuelan elections, citing lack of proof. But for those who find it difficult to implicate Maduro and his regime in wrongdoing and prefer to demonise Trump, ask yourselves why did 21 per cent (over eight million nationals) of the Venezuelan population flee their country during Maduro’s reign. Unprecedented economic hardship enforced by an authoritarian should be their honest answer – a blatant fact that by itself should warrant the removal of Venezuela’s socialist regime.

But then the accusation of crime being perpetrated by the US invading a sovereign nation is a major evil as espoused by notable world leaders. Consequently, the question arises whether a country is still regarded as sovereign if its democratic electoral process was rigged or strongly suspected to be stolen by its ruling political party. The short answer is yes. A country’s sovereignty is not vapourised even if an election was stolen or power was taken forcibly. The state/country continues to be sovereign once the following criteria remain intact:

* A defined territory

* A population

* Governing institutions

* Has control over its affairs

The fact is whether the authoritarian leader who is perceived to have stolen an election is treated as sovereign internationally depends on the mindset of the leaders of other countries. In essence, such a leader may be recognised by some countries, rejected by others and still rule domestically. Such was likely the case with Maduro, with the US, a major world power, citing his presidency as illegitimate. So, based on current international law the US is guilty of infiltrating a sovereign country and removing its president.

But what about the moral and humanitarian aspects regarding the suffering of Venezuelans under the Maduro regime? When laws fail to help those in need, who will step in? When systems fail the ones being bullied, who will stand up and say enough is enough? Who will speak for and defend the millions of oppressed natives when myopic laws need reform and the need to recognise exceptional cases don’t exist?

The Trump administration answered the cries, giving hope to the downtrodden ones of our Latin neighbours. Suffice to say morality may trump international laws.

Regime change seems to be the core motivator for the US actions, and most of us believe that Venezuela’s resources are Trump’s main goal, with the human and drug trafficking eradication agenda as initial camouflage. Nonetheless, a great good is being done where millions feel positive change is coming. Trump has promised to help rebuild the oil empire to benefit the Venezuelan people which will surely benefit the US, as well and TT by extension.

Meanwhile, US Democrats and the rest of the world will scrutinise how Trump’s administration manages the rebuilding process of Venezuela, given that Maduro’s regime is still in place. Although vice president Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the acting president, she is adamant that her country’s true president is still Maduro, who she stressed was kidnapped. She went further to call Maduro and his wife heroes.

Despite her obvious loyalty to her former boss, Trump reported that Rodriguez is expected to adhere to US initiatives going forward. He then vowed to employ further military action if the need arises to bring Maduro’s minions in line.

Fortunately, US elections are timely and perceived to be fair, and notably Trump’s reign will end in January 2029. So, optimists may anticipate that good sense and fairness will prevail while the US temporarily manages Venezuela’s affairs. Still, the prayer of the realists is for there to be no radical or unjust implementations that could spark regional genocide or global chaos that would warrant prompt reversal by the next US administration.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert