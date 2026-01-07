US military seizes third oil tanker

The crude oil tanker, Skipper, seized by the US off the coast of Venezuela last month. FILE PHOTO -

The United States military has seized another oil tanker, US Southern Command (USSouthCom) confirmed.

In a post to X on January 7, USSouthCom said the Department of War, in co-ordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended M/T Sophia, "a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker," without incident.

"The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The US Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the US for final disposition. Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas."

In a statement to X, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said: "The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people. Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce – as determined by the US – will be permitted."

It's the third tanker seized by the US military since the M/T Skipper and M/T Centuries were seized last month after being suspected of carrying oil subject to US sanctions. A blockade was imposed against Venezuela last month.

The most recent seizure comes just one day after deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges before a New York court. Maduro and his wife were snatched from the Fuerte Tiuna military complex, Caracas, by Delta Force special operators in the early hours of January 3 and taken to the US.

Delcy Rodriguez, the former Venezuela vice president, was sworn in as the interim president.