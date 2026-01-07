Two murders in two days in Diego Martin

Police car - File photo

THERE have been two murders in two days in Diego Martin after a man was shot dead shortly after midnight on January 7.

The victim was identified as Kareem “Fully” Charles.

Details surrounding his death remain unclear, but Newsday understands Charles was shot around 12.10 am at Riverside Drive, La Puerta, Diego Martin.

His murder took place just over 24 hours after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death at Savannah Terrace.

Around 12.36 am on January 6 a Success Village, Laventille man, identified only as Akeel was accosted and stabbed after leaving a wake.

The victim was on the road when residents reported hearing loud screams.

Upon checking, they found the victim bleeding from a wound to the neck.

An ambulance took him the St James Infirmary where he was pronounced dead around 1.12 am.

The latest murder pushed the murder toll to eight for the year, compared to four recorded for the same period in 2025.