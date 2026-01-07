TTUTA to spare no resource to reinstate ‘essential’ EAP

TTUTA president Crystal Ashe -

THE TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) has vowed to its membership that it will "spare no resource and pursue all necessary action" to ensure the immediate restoration and continued maintenance of the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

A January 7 release by its president, Crystal Ashe, said the union has verified that the service has been disrupted for the Teaching Service.

He described the move as a "grave injustice" and called on the Minister of Education, the Permanent Secretary, and the Chief Personnel Officer to explain, correct, and restore the essential service.

"The Association reminds the employer that access to the EAP is not discretionary. It is a negotiated right, protected under the Collective Agreement and forms part of the Terms and Conditions of Service of educators," Ashe said.

Speaking to Newsday on condition of anonymity, on January 6, a secondary school teacher said he was told he had to pay $450 per session after he called his provider to make a booking.

He said Elder Associates Ltd typically provides the service.

When contacted for comment, Elder Associates Ltd chair Dr Patricia Elder said: "We can make no comment at this time as there are ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Education on this matter."

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath told Newsday on January 6 that he would need to make checks and submit questions via WhatsApp. A response has not been received despite messages also being sent on January 7.

There have been reports that the service has also been disrupted for other public sector employees, like in healthcare.

One nurse said measures to access counselling in-house through the relevant department at the hospital were put in place, but staff were uncomfortable getting the service at their workplace.

"They feel people will see them going for sessions and their business will come out."

TT National Nursing Association president Idi Stuart told Newsday on January 6 that he received reports of the disruption.

Newsday was unable to reach the Public Services Association president, Felisha Thomas, to determine if her membership has also experienced difficulties with the service.

Newsday submitted questions to Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo on the matter. While the message was read, he did not respond.

One public servant at a ministry who requested anonymity to protect their job, told Newsday they hoped the issue was just a rumour or was the result of a contract renegotiation that could be resolved soon.

"Mental health is a serious issue but there is a stigma about it. This is an ongoing issue in the world. Now it's definitely not the time to stop programmes like EAP."

They recalled how the programme helped them through a divorce. They lamented that, having worked at different ministries, there isn't a standard practice in informing staff about the service with some even trying to withhold it.

"In one ministry, it was like a big secret where the superiors were not informing staff, either by not being informed themselves or withholding the information. The other ministry facilitated the request without any issues.

"There is a gatekeeping issue...for the various ways to access. I was told by one supervisor that I must be recommended to access. Another said the programme ended (when it didn't because I called the company and they were still contracted). One supervisor told me it's not for everybody because the work will 'shut down' if too much people attend."