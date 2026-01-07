Trinidad and Tobago's next survival skill – Knowing what's real in the age of AI

Trinidad and Tobago has always been a country where information moves quickly.

From WhatsApp groups and Facebook posts to radio talk shows and roadside conversations, news often spreads faster than it can be verified. In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), that speed has become a vulnerability.

We now live in a time where realistic images, videos, voice notes and "news articles" can be created in minutes. These are not obvious fakes; they are convincing enough to mislead professionals and citizens alike.

The bigger risk is not just that people will believe false information, but they will eventually stop trusting anything at all. When society loses its ability to distinguish between reality and fabrication, trust erodes in the media, institutions...and democracy itself.

A Warning We’ve Already Experienced

In 2025, Trinidad and Tobago saw a sharp rise in sophisticated investment scams. Fraudsters used the likeness of well-known media personalities, cloned the logos of established media houses and built fake websites nearly identical to legitimate news platforms.

Because the branding felt familiar and the language sounded authoritative, many believed they were reading genuine financial advice. These scams led citizens to hand over money to online criminals.

Sophistication was the key – not just fake text, but manufactured credibility. This forced the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) to ramp up public education, reminding the public that in the AI era, reality can be cheaply orchestrated.

Misinformation spreads because of human nature, not a lack of intelligence. We are more likely to share content that triggers fear, confirms our biases, or comes from someone we trust.

In TT, information flows through "trust networks" – family WhatsApp groups, community chats, and political circles. When a message comes from a "partner" or someone perceived to have "inside info," credibility transfers automatically.

AI exploits this shortcut by mimicking the professional and familiar formats we already trust.

Dangers of Audio and “News-Style” Content

While many fear "deepfake" videos, synthetic audio and fake articles may pose a greater local threat. Voice notes feel personal, and articles with logos feel official.

Trinidad and Tobago has a cultural history of "leaked recordings" and viral WhatsApp messages shaping public opinion. In the AI era, these formats are easy to fake and hard to verify. A voice note is no longer evidence; a polished article is no longer proof. They are merely claims.

AI misinformation creates two simultaneous risks. First, it makes people believe false things – fake crises or accusations. Second, it creates the “liar’s dividend.” Once the public knows AI exists, real evidence can be dismissed as “fake” or “generated” by those seeking to escape accountability.

If everything can be questioned, nothing can be proven. When facts collapse, decision-making becomes emotional and tribal.

Five Habits for the AI Era

The solution isn’t becoming a tech expert; it’s building verification habits.

* Pause Before You Share: Emotion is the delivery system of manipulation. If a post triggers anger or urgency, stop.

* Verify the Source, Not the Sender: “I got it on WhatsApp,” is not a source. Look for a verifiable organisation or official statement.

* The Two-Confirmation Rule: For serious claims regarding investments, crime, or public safety, don’t accept them as true until at least two independent, credible sources confirm them.

* Exit the Post to Verify: Don’t analyse the content within the app. Search names and check official websites. Do a reverse search on Google for images. Real stories exist beyond a single viral link.

* Trace the Original: Check URLs and dates. Many scams rely on cloned websites and recycled content.

The Real Upgrade We Need

Technology alone won’t save us. Much of what we see arrives through private messages and screenshots where platform safeguards don't apply. There is no app that replaces critical thinking.

Trinidad and Tobago is a conversation-driven society. That is a strength – if we update how we handle information. We must normalise asking: “Who actually published this?” and, “Is this site legitimate?”

In the AI era, literacy is no longer just reading and writing; it’s reality-checking.

The societies that thrive won't be the ones with the most technology, but the ones whose citizens know how to slow down and protect trust in a world where seeing is no longer believing.