Tobago awaits Blue Wave Harmony's arrival

MV Blue Wave Harmony. -

AS the recently sold MV Cabo Star’s lease and service is set to end on January 12, stakeholders in Tobago are awaiting the arrival of newly acquired replacement cargo vessel the MV Blue Wave Harmony, which is set to sail into the Scarborough port on January 18.

While president of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams does not anticipate widespread disruptions, he said some operators, especially in the food and beverage sector, have expressed concern due to the nature of the supply chain and sensitivity of certain goods.

“These businesses will be monitoring the situation very closely,” he told Business Day on January 7.

However, he said most businesses on the island are prepared.

“Based on the initial feedback from distributors, a number of businesses have indicated that they currently hold stock levels sufficient to cover approximately four weeks, which should help to cushion any immediate disruption to general business operations.”

Williams emphasised the need for clear communication and timely co-ordination to ensure supplies continue in Tobago.

“The business community remains cautious and we will remain engaged with our members and the relevant authorities to assess developments and advocate where necessary.”

A January 6 media release from the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd said it has implemented contingency arrangements utilising existing vessels, including the APT James, which returns January 9, the T&T Spirit and Galleons passage.

It advised the public and stakeholders that sea bridge services will be continued and cargo capacity and passenger accommodations will be enhanced after the arrival of the MV Blue Wave Harmony.

Of Panamanian origin, the MV Blue Wave Harmony is slightly larger than its predecessor the Cabo Star, measuring 175 metres in length and 30 metres in width compared to the Cabo Star’s 158.37 metre length and 25.32 metre width.

The replacement vessel is also two years younger.

The National Infrastructure and Development Company Ltd (NIDCO) said the new vessel will also enhance operational safety, reliability and reduce transit times.

“The vessel allows hauliers, truckers and users transporting heavier cargo to benefit from improved on-board passenger comfort comparable to that of the passenger ferry service.

NIDCO said in response to feedback from Tobagonians and ferry users, the new vessel has substantial enhancements over the previous ship.

The four-engine MV Blue Wave Harmony is said to include 73 passenger cabins, each equipped with beds and bathrooms, a 142-seat self-service restaurant, lounge and entertainment centre and improved accessibility with a passenger elevator.

It can accommodate around 125 freight units compared to the Cabo Star’s 90 trailer capacity, has enhanced refrigeration capacity for temperature-sensitive goods like food and pharmaceuticals and is certified to transport "dangerous and specialised cargo” supported by ventilation and safety systems.

With no dry-docking scheduled for 2026, NIDCO said operations will be uninterrupted throughout the year.

NIDCO also said the vessel will provide local employment.

“While the vessel will be operated by its owners, the upgraded on-board facilities and expanded service offerings will create opportunities for local employment, including the engagement of local concessionaires and service providers, thereby increasing local content and economic participation.”