Thieves use grinder to steal car in Macoya

- File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THIEVES used a grinder to break the lock on a gate and steal a car in Macoya early on January 7. CCTV footage of the incident was shared online.

In the video, a white Tiida pulled up in front the house around 1 am and three men exited. One of the bandits jumped the gate while another used a grinder to destroy the lock. It took them approximately one minute to remove the lock.

The men then opened the gate and stole the Hyundai Elantra in less than 15 seconds. Police are investigating.