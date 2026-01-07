The 'enemy' is in Tobago

THE EDITOR: The US Navy, its commandoes, amphibious and airborne forces, military radars and geopolitics are pushing Tobago tourism off the grid.

Hotel bookings are down 30 per cent, according to the Tobago Tourism Association, compared to 2024. Economic uncertainty, crime, absence of flights, the SoE, and the ferry service have not helped the situation.

Tobago has endured a steady decline in international arrivals. It would be interesting to hear from the hoteliers what percentage of bookings are held by nationals.

On my last visit to the sister isle in December 2024, I used the inter-island ferry. Purchasing tickets was easy, online, with my phone. The trip was efficient, fast and reasonably comfortable given the prevailing conditions.

Then things slid downhill. I made a typo in the vehicle registration with the online system. The error could not be fixed. The only way to get on the ferry was to buy another fare.

Days later, at the Port of Scarborough, I obtained the documents to request a refund for my original ticket, after two attempts. As I was not permitted to lodge the request in Tobago, I delivered it to Port of Spain on my return.

A year has since passed without a resolution. We really do not need external forces to destroy our tourism product. It is inherently broken.

ROBERT SAUNDERS

Westmoorings