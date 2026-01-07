Silencing the noise on traffic fines, road safety

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I would like to lend a respectful voice to an issue that affects every citizen who uses the roadways – the government’s decision to revise and upgrade traffic fines effective January 1. In supporting Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s stance on this matter, I also wish to clarify misconceptions that have arisen in public discourse and on social media.

First, it is important to understand the context of the government’s actions which did not come "like a thief in the night" like some people have purported. It had been publicised in the budget presentation and finance bill. The legal notices gazetted on Christmas Day, including Legal Notice No 471, double many existing traffic fines under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, aiming to deter dangerous behaviour on our roads.

According to comments attributed to the Prime Minister and other Cabinet members, these increases are geared toward addressing persistent lawlessness on our roads and protecting the lives of law-abiding citizens. They emphasise that drivers who respect traffic laws will not be affected by the changes.

Some people, however, seem to be lumping together different concerns and confusing their own narratives and those of others. A variety of issues have been conflated in ways that blur the real substance of this policy.

One misunderstanding arises when pre-existing traffic offences are being portrayed as new offences. Most of the offences are long-standing; it is the penalties that have been adjusted, not the nature of the traffic laws themselves. This has led some commentators to mistake increased fines for entirely new categories of infractions, when in reality the government’s reforms reinforce consequences rather than invent them.

Negative past experiences with ticketing have created a sense of personal grievance, contributing to feelings of direct attack. This is understandable in an emotional sense, but confusing that sentiment with the broad issue of road safety undermines productive debate. The purpose of higher penalties is not to target individuals unfairly, but to induce behavioural changes that protect all road users.

Others have sowed panic about being fined for rare occurring events, such as a suddenly defective bulb. This can be compared to fearing walking on a pavement due to the unlikely possibility of a vehicle plunging onto it. While maintenance issues matter, the point of enforcement is to incentivise regular vehicle upkeep and vigilance – not to punish motorists arbitrarily.

Worryingly, defeatist narratives fuelled by fearmongering – especially from the opposition and certain news houses – denounce the reforms as revenue-raising measures, yet the official explanations from government spokespeople clearly articulate the intent to address road traffic dangers and improve overall quality of life for citizens.

Road deaths and reckless driving have been a persistent concern for years, and there is a genuine need for decisive action that pairs enforcement with education and infrastructure improvements.

Yes, public engagement and clear communication must be stronger. Constructive feedback should always be welcomed. But let us not lose sight of the real goal – safer roads, fewer fatalities, and a better quality of life for every family in TT.

WENDY LEWIS

San Juan