NPICTT partners with TSTT as digital payments now a reality

Dr Nigel Fulchan, chairman of NPICTT. - NPICTT

THE National Payment and Innovation Company of TT (NPICTT) and TSTT announced on Wednesday, a strategic partnership that moves TT’s digital transformation agenda into live operation.

This was confirmed in an NPICTT release which said the partnership delivers two major outcomes at the same time.

TSTT has now been onboarded as the first organisation to process live payments on the NPICTT national payments platform, and has also adopted Nobis as its official electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution, delivered through the NPICTT Innovation Centre.

Together, these developments mark a shift from planning and platform build-out to real, consumer-facing digital services.

TSTT Goes Live on Natl Payments Platform

Through this integration, and as part of the partnership, TSTT will be the first payment-processing client on the NPICTT platform, being its official online payment channel for customer bill payments across its brands and services.

Customers will be able to pay digitally using infrastructure that is locally owned, nationally governed, and designed to scale across Government.

“This is a major step in operationalising the national payments framework,” said Dr Nigel Fulchan, chairman of NPICTT.

He added, “TSTT’s onboarding as the first live payment-processing client underscores that the platform is not merely conceptual, but fully operational and production-ready with the capacity to support high-volume, public-facing services.

"This partnership illustrates how shared national infrastructure can be strategically leveraged to modernise service delivery across the State.”

Digital Onboarding and eKYC

At the same time, TSTT is strengthening its digital onboarding capabilities by adopting NOBIS (National Onboarding and Biometric Identification System) as its official eKYC solution.

NOBIS has been deployed through the NPICTT Innovation Centre, which serves as the eKYC solution intended for public-sector use.

TSTT's acting CEO Keino Cox said the initiative supports the company’s broader digital strategy.

“This partnership allows TSTT to accelerate our transition to digital services in a structured and secure way. By going live on the national payments platform and adopting NOBIS through the Innovation Centre, we are improving the customer experience while maintaining strong governance and compliance. It also positions TSTT to scale digital services efficiently as demand grows.”

Minister of Planning, Economic Affais and Development Kennedy Swaratsingh said this partnership reflects the steady growth and increasing national infrastructure to improve customer services across government entities.

“The National Payment and Innovation Company of Trinidad and Tobago was launched in August 2025 to support this Government’s mission to reach every citizen, in every community, for every government transaction.

“TSTT, positioning itself as the first state-owned entity to adopt the NPICTT platform for online bill payments and digital customer onboarding, is a milestone in the NPICTT’s thrust to become the unified gateway for all public-sector financial interactions," Swaratsingh said.

The Government Senator continued, “We are about revolutionising the citizen experience by taking services that for years were complicated, time-consuming and often frustrating and making them simple, fast and secure.

"TSTT is manifesting the goal of ensuring that every citizen, regardless of where they live or how they choose to pay, will have access to the same high standard of service. This is a leap forward in convenience, transparency and public trust. This is a first of its kind with more public agencies to follow. On behalf of the Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dave Tancoo and myself, we extend congratulations to the NPICTT and TSTT on a job well done.”

Beyond TSTT, the partnership establishes a practical and repeatable model for Government digital transformation as the approach taken – using shared platforms and a central innovation and enablement framework – reduces duplication, improves efficiency, and accelerates the rollout of digital public services.

NPICTT now operates as the national payments infrastructure provider, while its Innovation Centre functions as the entry point for certified digital solutions to be rolled out across the public sector. This approach allows Government entities to adopt digital services more quickly, without duplicating systems or fragmenting standards.

Importantly, the partnership does not change existing statutory or regulatory responsibilities.

TSTT remains fully responsible for delivering services to its customers, while NPICTT provides the shared platforms and enablement framework.

With TSTT live on the payments platform and operating NOBIS through the Innovation Centre, the groundwork has been laid for broader expansion. Additional utilities, State-Owned Enterprises, and Ministries can now follow a proven path to digital payments, online services, and secure onboarding using shared national infrastructure.

The National Payment and Innovation Company is the Government-owned entity responsible for building and operating shared digital payment and innovation infrastructure to support public-sector modernisation.