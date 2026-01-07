NGC acquires 'critical' TROC facility

An aerial view of the TROC facility, seen in this photo posted to the TT Energy Chamber's website, which has been acquired by the National Gas Company (NGC). -Photo courtesy TT Energy Chamber

THE National Gas Company (NGC) has announced the acquisition of the Trinidad Region Onshore Compressor (TROC) from bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).

This means the potential for an unlimited flow of gas from upstream producers straight to downstream customers.

In a release on Wednesday, NGC chairman Gerald Ramdeen said, “This acquisition represents a most significant achievement for the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) and for Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector.

"The acquisition of TROC represents NGC’s new, bold and strategic vision to promote and guarantee energy security that will assure the best interests of NGC, our country and the investments made on behalf of our people.”

TROC is a critical component of TT’s gas infrastructure. It plays a pivotal role in maintaining line pressure, and optimising gas flow from upstream gas producers to downstream customers via NGC’s 56-inch Cross Island Pipeline (CIP), which traverses the country from Guayaguayare to Atlantic’s LNG facility in Point Fortin.

By incorporating this asset into its portfolio, NGC will now be able to leverage its proven capability to enhance network performance. TROC allows NGC to:

• Unlock incremental volumes from mature fields by maintaining optimal compression. TROC will help sustain and potentially increase production from mature gasfields, extending their economic life and maximising resource recovery to the domestic and LNG markets.

• Improve system reliability by ensuring consistent delivery of natural gas to downstream customers by maintaining continuous flow through NGC’s Trinidad Generation Unlimited Alternative Gas Supply Station (TAGSS), thereby securing connectivity between the domestic network and the Cross Island Pipeline (CIP).

• Enhance operational control by providing greater flexibility in managing pipeline pressures and optimising throughput.

• Enable future growth by facilitatng integration with upcoming projects and support long-term sustainability goals.

The NGC release said unitisation of the Atlantic Trains, negotiated in November 2024 by the previous administration, led by the previous minister of energy resulted in "little meaningful or substantial benefit to NGC and the people of this country," without the availability of compression, which NGC now has the benefit of, with the acquisition of TROC.

This failure by the previous administration and its minister resulted in NGC, at times, being unable to flow any gas into Atlantic LNG. This undermined any potential benefit that could have accrued to NGC and by extension the country, from unitisation of the Atlantic Trains.

Unitisation would have achieved very little for NGC without the guaranteed ability of NGC to flow gas uninterrupted into Atlantic LNG. That guarantee is now a reality by the acquisition of TROC, the release said.

NGC's Acting president Edmund Subryan, noted that, “By acquiring TROC and bringing this asset under NGC’s management, we are reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and ensuring that our customers and stakeholders benefit from a more resilient and efficient gas network.”

This strategic purchase underscores NGC’s commitment to enhancing the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of the nation’s natural gas network.

The acquisition of TROC is central to re-establishing NGC as the leader in the natural gas sector in this country and the region. NGC remains focused on delivering value to its stakeholders while advancing initiatives that support national development and energy transition objectives.