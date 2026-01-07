MOWT corrects 'error': Late permit fees actually higher

A licensing officer speaks to a driver at the Ministry of Works and Transport: Transport Division, on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on January 6. - Faith Ayoung

Despite nationwide online complaints following hikes to the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) fees for late renewal of permits, the ministry has advised an administrative error led to some drivers being undercharged on December 6.

The ministry attributed the discrepancy to an oversight discovered on the evening on January 5. The updated and corrected fee schedule is now reflected on the MOWT’s official website.

Under the revised structure, drivers whose permits have been expired for six months or less now face a late fee of $650, an increase from the $600 charged on January 5. For permits expired for more than six months but less than three years, the penalty has risen to $1,750, up from the previous $1,000.