Marabella Mile returns with relays, expanded age groups, equal prize money

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, centre, with (L-R) city corporation facilities manager and double-World Champs medalist Machel Cedenio, national distance runner Nicholas Romany, city corporation chairman of sports and alderman Daniel Dookie, TECU Credit Union president Sandra Matthews-Noel, TT boxer Tianna Guy and female distance runner Aniqah Bailey at the launch of the Marabella Mile and Relay Festival at City Hall on January 6. -

After a successful return to the local athletics circuit in 2025, this year’s edition of the Marabella Mile has been expanded to include relay events, extended age-group categories and increased prize money.

Set to run off on January 18 from 2 pm, the return and expansion of the historic Marabella Mile was welcomed by San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, city corporation chairman of sports and alderman Daniel Dookie and National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) president Ephraim Serrette.

Launched at the City Hall in San Fernando on January 6, the now-Marbella Mile and Relay Festival features equal prize money for the top six male and female finishers.

The winners (male and female) of the one-mile race will receive $1,200, second place $900, third $700, fourth $500, fifth $400 and sixth $300.

Age groups categories for the one-mile see U15, U17 and U20s vying for the $300 prize, with second receiving $200 and third $100.

The masters age categories have also been extended to 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus. Prizes here are $400 for the winner, while the runner-up and bronze receiver earn $300 and $200, respectively.

Mayor Parris said sports remain the top priority in the southern city.

“We continue on the trajectory of our developmental policy as a city where we continue to contribute towards sports, tourism, culture, arts and education,” Parris said.

He thanked TECU for helping revive the staple event, saying that last year’s return of the race was highly successful.

“After seeing the success of last year and the possibility, a lot of planning has gone into place and therefore, we are elated to have TECU on board to assist with this Marabella Mile.”

Serrette described the event it as an important fixture on the NAAATT calendar, as it kickstarts the new season.

“We commend TECU for this initiative. There are many road events on the calendar, and we are pleased to see the TECU Marabella Mile included. We are happy to support and sanction the event,” Serrette said.

National distance-runner Nicholas Romany and rising sensation Aniqah Bailey were present at the launch, and both agreed the Marabella Mile and Relay Festival serves as a good gauge for athletes heading into the 2026 season.

Romany added that the event reflects the evolving nature of sport, saying, “Sports are evolving and bringing people together. This distance is great for athletes across disciplines.”

Double World Championships medalist and corporation facilities manager Machel Cedenio also embraced the inclusion of relay events, as a former 400m and 4x400m relay specialist.

National Masters Association president Sheldon Mason, who took part in the Marabella Mile 20 years ago, applauded the expansion of the masters category.

“We have many athletes looking forward to this one-mile event. Masters is in full support of the Marabella Mile and we will come out in our numbers,” he said.

Boxer Tianna Guy was also present and gave her commitment to participating. She also credited TECU for their involvement in keeping such a historic event alive in South.

“I'm happy to be here and excited to take part. Running is part of boxing preparation. Initiatives like this support athlete development and promote health and well-being,” Guy said.

TECU Credit Union president Sandra Matthews-Noel reaffirmed the company’s commitment to youth development and gender equality, pointing to equal prize money for male and female athletes as a key principle of the partnership.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of TECU Credit Union, it is an honor to be associated with this event. This is a special year as we celebrate 80 years of operation.”