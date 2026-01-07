Is moral costof supporting US worth it?

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister has made a gamble on the country’s economic future by supporting the Donald Trump regime’s attempt to instal a favourable government in exchange for the Dragon gas deal.

It’s a gamble that might pay off, but is the cost worth it?

The US has long tarnished its reputation through hypocritical actions and blatant imperialism. Where once the American dream inspired others, we now see its fragility and how few actually achieve it. The world is appalled at the mass shootings, the lack of healthcare, the rising inequality and wonders why we once admired them so much.

We see a country that has acted unilaterally countless times under false pretences to achieve its own goals. A country that has left everywhere it sought to “free” in worse shape than it found it.

The facade is gone. Trump has just burnt the remaining shreds of it.

And now we’ve hitched ourselves to this and will forever be complicit in an illegal act. An act that puts the final nail in the coffin of the rules-based order we all liked to believe existed.

TT is a supporter of illegal attacks that have forever changed the world.

For what? The promise of gas that will keep our economy chugging along a little longer? A chance for governments with no imagination to avoid the pesky diversification problem a bit longer?

Is it worth losing our soul? Is it worth burning our moral sanctity?

Our history will note how we lost our moral high ground on the world stage. Our history will know we have no leg to stand on when the bullies of the world demand their lunch money. We helped rid a country of a dictator not to help the people of that country, but for our own self-interests and not caring for the consequences.

Our history will be forever stained by these actions.

All while our courageous leader waits eagerly for some table scraps in exchange.

KEENEN CHARLES

via e-mail