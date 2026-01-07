From 'Texaco must go' to silence on Venezuela

THE EDITOR: The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) once stood at the forefront of TT’s struggle for economic sovereignty.

Under George Weekes, the rallying cry “Texaco must go” was a declaration that foreign interests had no right to dominate the nation’s oil resources. It was labour at its most principled – unyielding in the face of imperial power. Today that voice is conspicuously absent.

As Donald Trump openly pursues policies aimed at overturning Venezuela’s control of its oil industry, including sanctions and use of force, the very principles that once animated Caribbean labour are again under attack. Venezuela’s oil was nationalised decades ago, just as TT asserted sovereignty over its own energy sector. Yet when that sovereignty is now being challenged, the OWTU remains silent.

That silence is not accidental. It coincides with the OWTU’s political alignment with the government, a government that publicly supports the Trump administration’s hardline posture toward Venezuela. In doing so, the union appears compromised – its independence blunted by proximity to state power and foreign policy agendas that contradict its own history.

This is not about defending Venezuela’s government. It is about defending a principle: no foreign power has the right to coerce another nation out of control of its natural resources.

Trump’s strategy – economic strangulation masked as diplomacy – amounts to a modern version of the very corporate domination the OWTU once resisted. If it was wrong for Texaco to control Trinidad’s oilfields, it cannot be right for Washington to dictate the fate of Venezuela’s. Sovereignty is not selective. You defend it everywhere, or you surrender it everywhere.

George Weekes built a labour movement rooted in courage and clarity. To invoke his legacy while remaining silent on Venezuela is to empty it of meaning. History will remember not only those who acted, but those who chose silence when principle demanded resistance.

GERRY KANGALEE

Rambert Village