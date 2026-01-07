Farley: PNM spreading fear, falsehoods

TPP political leader Farley Augustine - Photo courtesy TPP

POLITICAL LEADER of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) Farley Augustine is accusing his political opponents of running a campaign driven by fear and falsehood.

Addressing a campaign meeting, ahead of the January 12 THA election, on January 6 in Mt St George, Augustine said, “They are running a campaign based on fear, we are running a campaign based on hope. They are running a campaign based on allegations, we are running a campaign based on aspiration. They are running a campaign based on fiction, we are running a campaign on facts.”

He said before the campaign is over, he would pull the data sheet with all “their fake pages and their slanders and all of the lies and the things that they’ve said.”

They cannot be serious about governance on the island, he said, when all they do is personal attacks.

“This is a political institution that is about ideas, about generating and regenerating the development for Tobago, about educating our young people, about treating with the vulnerable like the elderly well or taking care of the children. This party is not about bacchanal and commess, that is for the PNM. This party is about Tobago people’s business. When we say Tobago is we, it is about us coming together and getting the work done together – that is what this party is about, let’s not be fooled.”

He said he understands the plight of the youths and them not getting everything all at once, noting that asking youths to exercise patience is not really an ideal political ask.

“… But I am not asking you for patience, I am asking you to exercise logic in this election. In this election, I am asking you to not be caught up by the small trinkets that are being dangled in front of you. Where were those trinkets for the last four years – did they come out and dangle it in front of you for the last four years, all of a sudden they have trinkets to dangle – all of a sudden and for most of you young people you have lived at least two terms under the PNM. You live two terms under them and you ent get none of what you ask for.”

He warned: “Don’t throw caution to the wind and don’t be deceived in this election.”