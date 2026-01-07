Dennis: Who's benefiting from No Man's Land project?

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis who is the candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant in the January 12 THA election. - Photo courtesy Facebook

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis believes the current THA administration is waiting until the January 12 THA elections have passed before pulling the trigger on a deal with a private developer at No Man's Land.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has denied the accusation, insisting that the THA was approached by the developer with a plan to enhance No Man's Land for vendors at no cost to the Assembly. Augustine said he told the developer to speak to the vendors and then submit a proposal.

Dennis, the PNM candidate for Buccoo/ Mt Pleasant, expressed scepticism that a businessman would undertake such a project without wanting something in return.

Addressing a campaign meeting on January 6 at Milford Court in Bon Accord, Dennis said it is worrisome that a private person can go to the property, which is owned by the government, in the company of police officers, to say to vendors that they would have to move soon.

He claimed vendors were told they would have to leave by January 20.

“So they are waiting until after the election to execute whatever arrangement they have. And when the chief secretary was asked by me to explain, his explanation was that some businessman here in Tobago apparently have some free money and he want to develop No Man’s Land free of charge.

"We don’t know what is the development, we don’t know what is the arrangement, we don’t know what is the deal, we don’t know what is the agreement, but he wants to develop it free of charge and have the THA maintain it.

"I can tell you that is an absolute lie because no businessman will be prepared to undertake significant development on beach-front prime property such as No Man’s Land free of charge. There must be some arrangement – whether private, behind people back or in public in front your face. There must be some arrangement for somebody to benefit.”

He said even if such a proposal came to the chief secretary, it should have been handled differently.

“Something like that, you put out a request for proposal (RFP) if you want to develop that area; you put out an RFP or you put out a tender and you invite proposals from here, there and everywhere...and when you select somebody, you come back to the people and you consult with the people and say, 'This is the plan for this area, what you think about it?'

"None of that happened, but what we had instead is some boldfaced person going down there in the company of police. Why do you need the police to go to some vendors to discuss a proposal.”

He claimed there was neither a discussion nor a proposal.

“The discussion was – I am now owner of this property, I am going to develop this property, and you have to move by January 20, and when I develop it and you come back, you will have to pay me $2,000 per month. That was the conversation.”

He urged vendors to vote for the PNM if they want to protect their livelihoods.

“When you put the next PNM THA in place, we will meet with you, we will talk about the situation, we will consult with you and we will come up with best possible plan. Of course, we will ensure that we respect the natural beauty and the natural environment of No Man’s Land and we will come up with a solution that will ensure the vendors – every single one of them – can continue to ply their trade even in a better environment while we preserve the beauty of that natural space called No Man’s Land."

He said Tobagonians who are the real owners of that piece of real estate and a PNM-run THA would ensure their interest is sought.