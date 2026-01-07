All Sectors Netball shoots off on January 10

In this file photo, Police’s Mya-Marie Morris makes a shot agaist UTT during the Courts All Sectors Netball League at Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua on February 8, 2025. - Faith Ayoung

THE 2026 Courts All Sectors Netball League shoots off on January 10 with the opening day knockout tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, from 3 pm.

This year, the league introduces a male division owing to the emphasis now placed on the men’s game at the international level by World Netball.

Participating male teams are Bermudez United, Defence Force, Police and Reboot Tigers.

Following the annual march past, the opening day knock out will see matches contested in the premiership, championship and alternative divisions.

This year, the league comprises 22 teams. Five in the premiership, eight in the championship, five in the alternative and four in the male division.

Defence Force and Police have returned to the premiership for the new season, while Jabloteh has withdrawn.

The premiership teams are Defence Force, Police, Reboot Tigers, Unit Trust Sparks and University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

The championship division comprises Fire Youth, University of Southern

Caribbean (USC), who moved up from the alternative division, Bermudez United, Defence Force, Police, Reboot Tigers, UTT and University of the West Indies (UWI).

In the alternative are Police, Police Netball Youth Club, UTC Sparks, UTT and UWI.

According to a league statement, “It provides a platform for senior players to engage in elite competition and more so this year, as the senior national team will participate in the Commonwealth Games scheduled for Scotland in July.”

The league’s competitions throughout the season remain the same, including the Fast 5. Major knockout competitions include the males, and the Jean Pierre and the Steve Sarjeant challenge trophies.

Both Pierre and Sergeant, who are deceased, were two of the six founding members of the league in 1991.