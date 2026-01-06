Venezuelan migrants in Trinidad and Tobago 'don't trust Delcy'

Venezuela interim president Delcy Rodriguez, centre, at a meeting in Venezuela on January 4. -

SEVERAL Venezuelan migrants in TT expressed hope of "returning home" soon, once Venezuela's economy improves.

They voiced their concern on January 5, the same day that ousted leader Nicolas Maduro appeared before a federal court in New York and entered a not-guilty plea to drug-related charges, and vice president Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim president.

Rodriguez, a Maduro loyalist and lawyer, also served as Minister of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons under the Maduro-led Chavista regime.

"The hope of many Venezuelans is to be able to return home and begin rebuilding our lives. We have to wait and see what is going to happen with the economy first," a migrant told Newsday on January 5.

"We don't trust Delcy Rodriguez, she's a member of the Chavista group. But all we can do is wait for the results. We are putting our faith in (US) President Trump, but we no longer have any hope through any democratic and peaceful means."

The female migrant, who asked that her name not be used, made several allegations against the former Maduro-led – now Rodriguez-led – socialist regime.

Maduro has dubbed Rodriguez "the tigress" because of her anti-imperialist rhetoric.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces before dawn on January 3 in Caracas and transported to the US.

The migrant described the arrests as "a sign of hope for positive change," even though the regime still exists.

Another migrant said she recognises Edmundo González as the former president and not Maduro.

"Our president was democratically elected on July 18, and (Nobel Peace Prize winner) Maria Corina Machado, vice president," the migrant said.

But migrants supportive of the Chavista government charged that Maduro and his wife were kidnapped "because of traitors around."

They remained loyal to the new leader, calling her a "fire lady," meaning she is strong.

Since the US buildup of military forces in the Southern Caribbean, which the Donald Trump-led administration said was part of the fight against narco-terrorism, the socialist regime had insisted that the presence was to oust Maduro and gain control of Venezuela's natural resources, particularly oil.

Several international media houses have reported that the US will meet with oil executives this week to discuss Venezuela's economic recovery.