US imperialism at its worst

US President Donald Trump - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Only one Western media outlet has reported on how many Venezuelan citizens were murdered by the US in its unilateral bombings in Venezuela on Saturday morning.

The New York Times of January 3 reported: "At least 40 people were killed in the US attack in Venezuela early Saturday, including military personnel and civilians, according to a senior Venezuelan official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe preliminary reports."

Condolences to the families of those innocent citizens who were victims of American terrorism.

US President Donald Trump said that no US soldiers were killed but some were injured. Of course, the lives of US soldiers and citizens are more important than anyone else on the planet.

He never mentioned anything about the deaths of innocent Venezuelan citizens.

For those who had their heads buried in the oily sand, the US attacks on boats/pirogues in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean were never about drugs.

It was always about regime change and how the US would gain control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves. Trump has now made this perfectly clear.

Trump has also threatened the governments of Colombia and Cuba.

Are we seeing the rise of another Adolf Hitler in our lifetime?

With the military strike in Venezuela, Trump has validated Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and China's forthcoming invasion of Taiwan.

Greenland should keep its eyes wide open. The mess has now started.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope