TTUTA’s 2026 wish list

AS TRINIDAD and Tobago transitions into the 2026 academic cycle, the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) has articulated a comprehensive agenda rooted in the intersecting demands of its membership and broader systemic imperatives.

Under the leadership of president Crystal Ashe, TTUTA’s wish list for 2026 reflects a nuanced engagement with long-standing structural issues, negotiated labour outcomes, and evolving policy landscapes.

These priorities, conveyed through official correspondence and media engagements in late 2025, are in the foreground of sustained advocacy for economic security, professional support, pedagogical efficacy, and safe learning environments.

A core priority for TTUTA remains the timely implementation of negotiated wage increases and back pay, which have been a central labour concern throughout 2025. In November 2025, Ashe publicly urged the Ministries of Education and Finance for clarity and deadlines regarding the processing of the agreed five per cent salary increase for the period 2020-2023, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability in public service compensation management.

The association’s communication emphasised that educators deserve concrete timelines for the implementation of these financial adjustments, coupled with clear communication to members about the status of back pay and related benefits.

This demand anticipates a formalised schedule of disbursements in early 2026 so that teachers can secure financial stability after protracted delays in settling outstanding wages and arrears that extend over several years of negotiated agreements.

Closely associated with the issue of remuneration is TTUTA’s ongoing engagement with matters affecting educators’ terms and conditions of service, including healthcare benefits and allowances. Discussions between TTUTA and the Chief Personnel Officer in mid-2025 covered key topics such as the expansion of UNIMED health coverage to include retirees, transitional arrangements for third schedule officers, and the possible revision of travelling allowances for curriculum officers in Tobago.

These deliberations signal TTUTA’s aspiration for an equitable and comprehensive benefits framework that aligns with contemporary professional expectations and supports educators throughout their service and into retirement.

Infrastructural deficiencies and resource constraints continue to shape TTUTA’s advocacy. Throughout 2025, the association highlighted persistent concerns regarding school facilities, including the need for urgent repairs and infrastructural upgrades.

While the Education Ministry’s vacation repair programme marked significant progress – with hundreds of projects initiated over the July/August period prior to the 2025-2026 academic year – TTUTA has stressed that infrastructure must be safe, accessible, and conducive to learning, especially in cases requiring emergency intervention. A central tenet of TTUTA’s 2026 wish list is therefore a systemic approach to infrastructure planning and maintenance that moves beyond reactive repairs toward preventive and sustainable facility management strategies.

TTUTA also continues to foreground issues related to teacher staffing, professional development, and systemic resourcing. During 2025, the extended July/August vacation and Cabinet’s approval of contractual assistant instructors for technical and vocational subjects were welcomed as pragmatic measures to address staffing shortfalls.

However, TTUTA underscored the temporary nature of such appointments and emphasised the importance of prioritising the filling of established vacancies within the teaching service to ensure continuity and quality of instruction. In this respect, the association’s 2026 objectives include advocating for improved recruitment processes, equitable distribution of teaching assignments, and professional learning opportunities that are responsive to evolving curricular demands.

Furthermore, TTUTA’s vision includes reinforcing collaborative governance between professional bodies, the Education Ministry, and other stakeholders. A public clarification by TTUTA in April 2025 highlighted the organisation’s commitment to principled engagement and noted that participation in policy discussions must be underpinned by transparency, professional integrity, and a commitment to classroom realities.

TTUTA reaffirmed that engagement with the ministry should not be misconstrued as blanket endorsement of policy positions but rather as an opportunity to influence educational equity and the conditions necessary for effective teaching and learning.

The 2026 academic year commenced with official assurances from the Education Ministry that schools were prepared to reopen after comprehensive repairs and strategic planning. Reports indicated that all government and government-assisted primary and secondary schools targeted for upgrades were ready to welcome students and educators, with the ministry emphasising safety, adequate funding, and operational readiness.

TTUTA’s agenda for 2026, in turn, places a premium on ensuring that such commitments are actualised and sustained, with clear mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating school readiness and ongoing infrastructure performance.

In conclusion, TTUTA’s wish list for 2026 is multidimensional, anchored in economic justice for educators, structural reform, professional support, and productive partnership with education authorities. TTUTA’s engagement with policy and practice will remain integral to the pursuit of a resilient, equitable, and high-performing education system for all stakeholders.