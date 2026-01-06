TTCB pays tribute to Eddie Hart, the cricketer

Former PNM MP Eddie Hart - (TT Parliament)

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has joined with those sending condolences to the family of former Tunapuna MP Eddie Hart, who passed away at 89, on January 4, acknowledging the former PNM stalwart as a solid cricketer during his heyday.

A January 6 TTCB release said Hart was instrumental in the emergence of the Eddie Hart Cricket Team, which he captained and included former TT fast bowler Alec Burns and Jaswick Taylor, who played three Tests for the West Indies in the late 1950s.

“Mr Hart was more popularly recognised for his great role in football development, but what is less known is his equally key involvement in cricket,” the TTCB release said.

Representing his team in the East Zone Council tournaments alongside another eastern legend in Ulric “Buggy” Haynes who passed away in July 2025, the TTCB release said “members of the cricket community in the east zone were familiar with the exploits of Mr Hart who was fondly remembered as a more than useful fast bowler with a delivery action similar to Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.”

It said, Hart’s passing was a huge loss as his contribution in areas such as sport, youth development and national service cannot be understated.

“Mr Hart was a credit to the game of both cricket and football, maintaining an affable and easy-going demeanour with a focus on providing opportunities for young people.”