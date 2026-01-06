Trinidad and Tobago cop among 3 held for drug, gun conspiracy in US

- File photo

A police officer is among three Trinidadians arrested on December 30, following a major bilateral investigation into a conspiracy to traffic cocaine and firearms into the United States.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the arrests of Rafael Joseph, Michael McSween, and Clevon Persad were the result of a 2024 US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation.

Joseph is an active member of the TT Police Service.

The US Embassy on January 6 confirmed that the DEA Vetted Unit, supported by the TTPS Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU), executed three provisional arrest warrants for the men.

The suspects face charges in the Eastern District of New York.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz described the operation as a "significant blow" to international trafficking and public corruption.

"The outstanding co-operation between the DEA’s Vetted Unit and local units shows the multiplier power of agencies of both of our great countries working together," she said.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro confirmed the officer's arrest, noting Joseph is currently awaiting extradition.

"This joint operation reflects the strength of our international partnerships and our unwavering commitment to accountability at every level of the organisation," Guevarro said. He said the police service remains "resolute" in ensuring those who betray the public trust face justice.

Michael A Miranda, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Caribbean Division, said the operation sends a clear message that "no one is above the law."

"Together, we are not only dismantling drug and firearms trafficking networks but also confronting public corruption head-on," Miranda stated.