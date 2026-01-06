To permit is to participate

Removed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Nicolás Maduro says he is willing to talk. Donald Trump responds by talking – with bombs.

Eighty people dead and counting. Civilians included. The president dragged off like a trophy. Diplomacy skipped. Due process deleted.

And TT? Busy pretending this is someone else’s mess. Washing hands while opening doors. Looking away while facilitating.

Neutrality is a luxury you lose the moment you permit your soil, airspace, or silence to be useful.

You don’t get to say “we didn’t pull the trigger” when you held the door open.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas