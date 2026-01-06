Thieves spray '7' on walls at Malick Secondary School

File photo

POLICE are investigating a report of larceny and vandalism at the Malick Secondary School after a teacher discovered his classroom ransacked, the number "7" sprayed across the walls, and equipment stolen over the Christmas break.

According to reports, a visual arts teacher arrived at the school around 8.10 am on January 5 to find the padlock to his classroom broken and the door handle tampered with. On entering the room, he found the walls had been defaced with graffiti, specifically the number "7" painted in several areas.

The teacher told officers of the Morvant Police Station he had secured the room on December 12 before handing the keys over to the school’s general office for the vacation period.

A subsequent check of the classroom revealed several cabinets had been ransacked. Two airbrush kits, which are the property of the Ministry of Education, were reported missing.

While the exact value of the stolen equipment is still being determined, investigators and school officials are currently assessing the cost of the damage to the walls and furniture.

Officers of the North Eastern Division are continuing enquiries into the matter.