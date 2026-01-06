TennisTT launches first coaching licensing programme

FILE PHOTO: Jovan Garibana plays during the RBC Junior Tennis tournament 2025 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on December 14. Players such as Garibana will start benefitting from higher-level coaching following the TennisTT coaching licensing programme. - Faith Ayoung

The Tennis Association of TT (TennisTT) has officially launched the development and rollout of a National Coaching Licensing Programme, marking a major milestone in the advancement of tennis in TT.

A TennisTT media release on January 5 said, "This initiative represents the first structured, nationally aligned coaching licensing system of its kind in the country and signals a transformative step toward strengthening the sport’s long-term sustainability."

The programme is being developed in alignment with International Tennis Federation (ITF) standards, while remaining responsive to the unique needs and realities of the local tennis environment.

"Through this framework, TennisTT aims to establish a clear, consistent pathway for coach education, licensing, professional development and accountability across all levels of the sport."

To ensure that the programme is beneficial to the participants, meetings will be conducted before it begins.

"Recognising that effective implementation requires collaboration, TennisTT will be engaging in a series of stakeholder consultation sessions with coaches, clubs, tutors, parents, institutions and key partners. These consultations are designed to ensure transparency, build trust and incorporate feedback that will help shape a framework that is practical, inclusive and fit for purpose before it is finalised and piloted."

A TennisTT representative said, “The development of a national coaching licensing programme is a critical investment in the future of tennis in TT. Coaches are at the heart of player development, safeguarding and performance. By establishing clear standards and pathways, we are strengthening the foundation of the sport for current and future generations.”

The National Coaching Licensing Programme is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, including improved coaching standards and consistency nationwide; clear development pathways for aspiring and existing coaches; stronger emphasis on ethics, safeguarding, mentorship, and continuing professional development; enhanced player welfare and long-term athlete development; greater confidence among parents, clubs, and partners; and alignment with international best practices while supporting local growth.