Smooth start for 2nd school term

Single father Devon Matthews with his daughter Zemiah, six, and Zendaya, eight, at the end of the day on the first day back to school on Duke Street, Port of Spain on January 5. The girls attend St Catherine's Girls' Anglican School. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

DESPITE the temporary closure of the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Towers on January 5, the first day of the new school term was reported as "incident-free" by both the authorities and the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA).

The MoE Towers A and B on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, remained closed on January 5 due to ongoing repairs to the air-conditioning system. A Facebook post from the ministry advised the towers would reopen on January 6.

However, a media release from the ministry on January 5 afternoon cited a “Successful Start to Term II”, noting that ECCE, primary, and secondary schools reopened on schedule with teaching resuming without major disruption.

The ministry highlighted 82 infrastructure projects were approved between December 2025 and January 2026. Of these, 35 were executed under the Vacation Repairs Programme (VRP), while 47 were completed as emergency works.

"The scope of works included repairs to roofs and ceilings, sewer and drainage systems, washroom facilities, air-conditioning units, water lines, and electrical infrastructure," it read.

Operations at the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) also resumed "successfully,, with approximately 62,000 breakfasts and 75,000 lunches delivered to students across the country.

Education Minister Michael Dowlath credited the smooth start to co-ordinated planning in the ministry's release.

“Education is a shared national responsibility, and this smooth reopening demonstrates what is possible when all stakeholders work together to keep our children learning, safe, and supported. As we continue this academic year, our focus remains on quality, equity, and relevance in education,” Dowlath said.

TTUTA president Crystal Ashe confirmed that officers were on the ground in all districts, including Tobago.

He said Richmond Street Boys' Anglican was the only school remained closed following reports of a rat infestation, but he expects the school to reopen on Wednesday.

“The Education Ministry, in collaboration with the Health Ministry, would have done what they needed to do and advised it would be open by Wednesday (January 7).”

Ashe added while Barataria Boys' RC Primary School faced a sewer issue, it opened as normal. He reported high teacher attendance but noted some customary first-day student absences.

"The student population, for whatever reason, was not as it should have been. Parents need to know also the first day is a school day. We need to come to the realisation every day is a day that is vital for the education of our children.”

On the security front, DCP Junior Benjamin told Newsday that monitoring programmes reported no incidents. He noted that Tranquillity Government Secondary School has been added to the list of schools receiving police monitoring.

Benjamin said the TTPS will meet with the ministry in the future to examine it and see if any new initiatives need to be taken.